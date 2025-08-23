Shelton confident as US Open kicks off with American hopes high

Ben Shelton arrived at the U.S. Open brimming with confidence and determined to be part of the American surge many believe could finally break through at Flushing Meadows.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year for me," the 22-year-old told reporters on Friday.

"I put a lot of work into being in a good place when I got here. Feeling confident about my game. Feel really good and prepared going into this tournament, so... Just excited to get out there, see what happens."

Shelton returns to New York riding the momentum of his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada and a career-high world number six ranking, two years removed from his breakout run to the U.S. Open semi-finals.

American hopes are once again a central storyline ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year, with Patrick McEnroe predicting this week that a home player will finally lift the men's trophy after a drought of more than 20 years.

Shelton did not shy away from the conversation, but spread the credit widely.

"I'd love to see it. (Frances Tiafoe) is always on a different level when he plays here. (Taylor) Fritz was in the finals. I think Tommy (Paul) always plays really well here, too," he said.

"I think that we've got a lot of guys who can make deep runs here and play against the best players in the world. I think that it's a matter of time for us."

Shelton also downplayed the prospect of looking too far ahead, with top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz looming as potential roadblocks.

"It seems like if you want to win a big title these days, that's who you've got to go through," he said.

Shelton is set to face a qualifier or a lucky loser in the first round kicking off on Sunday.

"I kind of take these tournaments one step at a time. I'm focused on whoever (the qualifier is) in round one. For me, I get too far ahead of myself, and next thing you know you trip over your own feet and you don't even give yourself a chance to get started."