Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shelton first through to quarters as action heats up at US Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shelton first through to quarters as action heats up at US Open

Shelton first through to quarters as action heats up at US Open

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA;
Ben Shelton of the USA after a winner in the 4th set to Tommy Paul of the USA on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

04 Sep 2023 03:51AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 04:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: American young gun Ben Shelton battled past Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 to become the first man through to the US Open quarter-finals as action heated up at the season's final Grand Slam on Sunday (Sep 3) with temperatures nudging towards 38 degrees Celsius.

With five Americans playing in eight matches on the two steamy show courts, the home fans had plenty to cheer as the US men continued their push to end a 20-year US Open title drought.

An all-American clash kicked off the action on Arthur Ashe with 14th seed Paul taking on 20-year-old Shelton in a rematch of their Australian Open quarter-final.

Down two sets and 4-1 in third and staring at the exit, Paul fought back to prevent a rout but Shelton would not be denied, avenging his four set loss in Australia.

Paul was out smartly to a 3-0 lead but it was all down hill from there as the big-hitting Shelton blasted away, hammering down two 149 mph serves, the fastest seen at Flushing Meadows this fortnight.

Playing with swagger and energy, Shelton swept through six of the next seven games to snatch the first set and then dialled up the pressure with two late breaks in the second to go in front 2-0.

Shelton would put his opponent in a hole at 4-1 in the third but Paul continued to battle, loudly urged on by young superfan Eddy from Brooklyn, who has been in his corner all week including his comeback from a two-set deficit in the second round.

Paul would use two late breaks to win the third but there would be no way back against Shelton who held steady, breaking his compatriot to take the fourth set 6-4 and seal the win.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.