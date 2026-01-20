Logo
Shelton overcomes Humbert in battle of lefthanders at Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2026 France's Ugo Humbert in action during his first round match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
20 Jan 2026 01:49PM
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 : American eighth seed Ben Shelton beat Ugo Humbert 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(5) in an engrossing battle of lefthanders at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Shelton, who lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in last year's semi-finals, relied on his power to blast through the first set but the Frenchman fought back from a break down twice in the second.

Shelton reasserted himself in the tiebreak, however, as his opponent's razor-sharp returns deserted him and he made several errors.

The third set was neck and neck all the way, with Humbert taking a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak before Shelton clawed his way back to book a spot in the second round.

Source: Reuters
