Shelvey earns Newcastle second league win of season at Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2022 Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo in action with Leeds United's Diego Llorente Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2022 Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin in action with Leeds United's Jack Harrison REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2022 Leeds United's Robin Koch in action with Newcastle United's Chris Wood Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2022 Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2022 Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
23 Jan 2022 01:23AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 01:51AM)
LEEDS, England: A late goal from Jonjo Shelvey earned Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday, the second time Eddie Howe's side have tasted victory in the Premier League this season.

The hosts had the better of an entertaining first half, with speedy forward Dan James denied by an excellent save from Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka early on.

Despite continuing in the ascendancy after the break Leeds, without injured striker Patrick Bamford, could not find a breakthrough, and their inability to make the pressure pay proved costly as Shelvey squeezed a 75th-minute free-kick home.

Leeds threw everything at Newcastle late on, but they still could not apply the finishing touch as Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered their first defeat in three league games.

The victory was a crucial one for the visitors, who climbed to 18th in the standings, one point from the safety zone, having played one game fewer than Norwich City in 17th, and seven points behind Leeds in 15th.

Source: Reuters

