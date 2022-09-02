Shenzhen fire South Korean coach Lee after Dalian defeat

HONG KONG : Shenzhen FC have fired South Korean coach Lee Jang-soo after a run of five consecutive defeats, the Chinese Super League club announced on Friday.

Lee, who led Guangzhou Evergrande to their first Chinese Super League title in 2011 before being replaced by Italian World Cup winner Marcello Lippi, lost his job after Shenzhen were handed a 5-1 thumping by Dalian Pro on Thursday.

The 65-year-old was appointed by Shenzhen ahead of the current season following the departure of Jose Carlos Granero but managed to secure only five wins in 15 games.

The former defender previously won the Asian Club Championship as an assistant coach with South Korea's Ilhwa Chunma before securing Chinese FA Cup wins as head coach with Chingqing Lifan in 2000 and Qingdao Hademen two years later.

Lee has been replaced on a temporary basis by former China international midfielder Zhang Xiaorui.