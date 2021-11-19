Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shield game delayed due to possible COVID-19 case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shield game delayed due to possible COVID-19 case

Shield game delayed due to possible COVID-19 case

FILE PHOTO: A balloon in the shape of the FA cup bears the Liverpool football club shield at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

19 Nov 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 09:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: The Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales has been delayed after a possible COVID-19 case involving Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland.

Sutherland, the son of long-serving former Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland, had "returned a test result which requires further analysis", Cricket Australia said, causing organisers to hold off starting the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (Nov 19).

Victoria were isolating while further tests were being carried out, Cricket Australia added in a statement.

The board said the match could start on Saturday or later depending on test results.

Source: Reuters/zl

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us