Sport

Shields crowned first undisputed women's heavyweight world champion
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall - IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO World Middleweight Titles - O2 Arena, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Claressa Shields celebrates winning her fight against Savannah Marshall Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

03 Feb 2025 03:01PM
American Claressa Shields was crowned boxing's first undisputed world champion in three weight classes on Sunday after beating compatriot Danielle Perkins for the women's heavyweight title by unanimous decision in front of a home crowd in Flint, Michigan.

Shields, who also won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, landed a powerful right hand with seconds to go in the 10th and final round, knocking down Perkins and improving her professional career record to 16-0.

The win makes 29-year-old Shields an undisputed champion in a third weight class, adding to her undisputed titles in the middleweight and light-middleweight divisions.

She is the only boxer, man or woman, to achieve the feat.

"It feels unbelievable, to be honest. I had a really hard training camp. And just last Friday, I tore my labrum in my left shoulder, so I wasn't able to use my good jab today," Shields said.

"But I didn't want to call the fight off because I had asked God to give me a big fight in my hometown. He did that. So I decided to keep going through with it.

"I feel so happy. And shout out to my opponent, Danielle Perkins. Man, that girl was strong as hell."

Source: Reuters

