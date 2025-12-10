Shields to defend undisputed heavyweight crown against Crews-Dezurn

Dec 10 : Boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields will defend her belts against Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit in February next year in her first fight after signing a landmark deal, organisers said late on Tuesday.

Shields, 30, is undefeated in her 17 professional bouts and became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a win over Danielle Perkins in February.

She signed an $8 million multi-year deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records in November, which the promotion company called the richest contract in women's boxing.

Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, has crossed paths with Crews-Dezurn before, beating the 38-year-old by unanimous decision in 2016 in what was both fighters' professional debut.