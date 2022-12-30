Logo
Sport

Shiffrin sweeps events in Semmering for 80th World Cup win
Sport

Shiffrin sweeps events in Semmering for 80th World Cup win

Shiffrin sweeps events in Semmering for 80th World Cup win

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Meribel, France - March 20, 2022 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the overall Globe trophy REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

30 Dec 2022 04:39AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 04:50AM)
American Mikaela Shiffrin continued her sprint towards the history books on Thursday by claiming the slalom to complete a treble in Semmering, Austria and move within two wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record.

Shiffrin finished 0.29 seconds ahead of fellow American Paula Moltzan to collect her 80th World Cup win in 1:43.26. Lena Duerr of Germany finished third in 1:43.60.

"I don’t really have anything I can say about (this) that has not already been said. I don’t even understand it yet," Shiffrin said on the skiing governing body's (FIS) website regarding her 80th win and closing in on the record.

Thursday's win made her the first ski racer to collect 50 titles in a single discipline. It is the second time Shiffrin has swept the board in Semmering after doing so in 2016.

"It is pretty hard to put into words. I skied really strong all three days and was really happy with my feeling," she said.

A fourth straight win caps a remarkable turnaround for Shiffrin in 2022, after the three-time Olympic medallist surprisingly left this year's Beijing Games empty handed.

Source: Reuters

