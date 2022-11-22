Logo
Shock Saudi win pays out for one prescient punter
Shock Saudi win pays out for one prescient punter

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Saudi Arabia's Abdulellah Al-Malki REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

22 Nov 2022 11:34PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:51PM)
LONDON: The biggest of World Cup shocks paid out for at least one prescient punter who correctly predicted Saudi Arabia would stun Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in their opening match in Qatar on Tuesday (Nov 22).

British bookmakers Williams Hill said the customer won £1,600 (US$1,900) after betting £20 on the shock scoreline at odds of 80-1.

"It's certainly been a good start to the World Cup for them," said Hill's spokesman Lee Phelps.

The punter could have got more by waiting, however, with half-time odds of 199-1 on Saudi Arabia winning after a dominant display by Argentina and Messi scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

"The shock loss has seen Argentina drift out to 15/2 to win the tournament, while they are out to 6/4 to win the group, having been odds-on at 2/5 prior to kick-off," said Phelps.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

