Shock win over City was like conquering Mount Everest, says Al-Hilal's Inzaghi

ORLANDO, Florida :Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi likened his side's shock 4-3 extra-time win over Manchester City in the last 16 of the Club World Cup to "climbing Mount Everest without oxygen" after the Saudi side booked an unexpected berth in the quarter-finals.

Inzaghi's side will face Brazil's Fluminense in the last eight on Friday after Marcos Leonardo scored a 112th minute winner for the Riyadh-based club to eliminate Pep Guardiola's team at the end of a seven-goal thriller in Orlando.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Al-Hilal have been majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund since 2023 and over the last two years have invested heavily in big-name foreign signings including Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

KEY QUOTES

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi said: "The key to this result was the players, and the heart they put on the pitch tonight. We had to do something extraordinary because we all know Manchester City, that team.

"We had to climb Mount Everest without oxygen and we made it. All the players were exceptional in everything, in the possession phase, the non-possession phase.

"We were very well organised in possession and we played well from a technical point of view against a team which is really aggressive and strong in possession.

"(Pep) Guardiola, I believe, is the best coach in the world, but tonight we did our best and I believe we deserve this result."