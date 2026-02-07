Short track-Canada's Dandjinou, famed for "eagle" celebration, hints at surprise for first Games

MILAN, Feb 7 : Canadian short track speed skater William Dandjinou, who celebrates a win by flapping his arms like an eagle, has hinted he will adopt a new victory routine if he crosses the finish line first at his debut Olympic Games in Milan next week.

"I really tried to bring my grain of salt to the sport and make it a beautiful thing, and there might be a few surprises for you guys to comment on at these Games," the champion from Quebec told reporters on Saturday at the city's Ice Skating Arena.

After failing to qualify for the Beijing Olympics in 2022, Dandjinou has risen to the top of the world's short track rankings, winning two straight Crystal Globes in 2024 and 2025.

"Olympics are definitely a new experience ... but it doesn't feel like I'm a rookie," he said.

"I have built a lot of experience in the last two years, so I'm trying to bring that experience with me to the Games."

The Canadian plans to compete in all the distances at the Games and says the pressure of the Olympics does not scare him.

"There is a little more pressure, but pressure makes diamonds ... so that's where diamonds shine the brightest," he said.

Dandjinou is focused on helping his team win at least seven medals at Milano Cortina, one more than at Beijing, but also wants to bring more fans to short track with his colourful celebrations.

To prepare for a race, the Canadian champion follows a simple routine and usually listens to Santana's 'Maria Maria'.

He will likely race on Tuesday morning when the Canadians try to deprive their Chinese rivals of the gold medal in the short track mixed relay.

"The ones to watch will clearly be the Chinese, the Koreans, the Italians and the Dutch," Canadian short track coach Marc Gagnon said.