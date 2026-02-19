Logo
Short track-Canada's Dubois pips Dutch rivals to win 500 metres
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Steven Dubois of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal during the Final A. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Steven Dubois of Canada celebrates winning gold in the Men's 500m Finals REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Steven Dubois of Canada in action with Melle van 'T Wout of Netherlands REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Gold medallist Steven Dubois of Canada crosses the line to win the Men's 500m ahead of Silver medallist Melle van 'T Wout of Netherlands REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Jens van 't Wout of Netherlands, Steven Dubois of Canada and Melle van 't Wout of Netherlands in action as Teun Boer of Netherlands falls during the Final A. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
19 Feb 2026 04:49AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 05:06AM)
MILAN, Feb 18 : Canada's Steven Dubois won gold in the men's 500 metres short track race at the Olympics on Wednesday, holding off a challenge from two rivals from the powerful Dutch team.

Dutchman Melle van 't Wout took silver on his 26th birthday, while his brother Jens van 't Wout finished third, adding a bronze to the two golds he has already won at the Milano Cortina Games.

This was a second medal of the Games for Dubois, who took a silver last week in the mixed relay. It was Canada's first gold in short track at these Games.

Source: Reuters
