Short track-Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer wins gold in 500m, denies Fontana hat-trick
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 12, 2026. Gold medallist Xandra Velzeboer of Netherlands celebrates after winning the Women's 500m Final A REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 500m - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 12, 2026. Xandra Velzeboer of Netherlands celebrates after winning the Women's 500m Final A REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
13 Feb 2026 04:52AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2026 04:58AM)
MILAN, Feb 12 : Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer won gold in the women's short track 500 metres at the Olympics on Thursday, denying reigning champion Arianna Fontana a hat-trick in the event, as the Italian had to settle for silver.

Velzeboer, who set a world record in the semi-final, led from the start of the race ahead of Fontana, a gold medallist at the previous two Games in Beijing and PyeongChang over the 500 metres distance.

Canadian Courtney Sarault came third.

In a Milan Ice Skating Arena almost entirely orange due to the large presence of Dutch fans, Velzeboer redeemed herself after Tuesday's mixed relay fall which prevented her team from qualifying for the final.

(editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters
