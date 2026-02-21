Logo
Short track-Dutch win men's 5,000 metres relay
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 5000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026.
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 5000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026.
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 5000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026.
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 5000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026.
21 Feb 2026 05:01AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2026 05:07AM)
MILAN, Feb 20 : The Netherlands won the men's 5,000 metres relay in short track speed skating at the Olympics, extending the country's dominance in the discipline after a strong showing in individual races.

South Korea took silver, while Italy claimed bronze.

It was the fifth gold won by the Dutch in short track at the Milano Cortina Games. The team were led by Jens van 't Wout, who already has two individual golds.

Canada, the defending champions, finished in fourth place in the relay final.

For the Italian men, bronze was a consolation after a disappointing Games in the individual races.

Source: Reuters
