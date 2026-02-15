Short track-Dutchman van 't Wout claims second gold at Milano Cortina

MILAN, Feb 14 : Dutch short track skater Jens van 't Wout won gold in the men's 1500 metres on Saturday, his second individual title, as the Netherlands continued their strong showing at the Milano Cortina Games. South Korean reigning champion Hwang Dae-heon came second, while Latvia's Roberts Kruzbergs won the bronze.

Van 't Wout and compatriot Xandra Velzeboer had doubled up on Thursday as she took the women's 500 metres gold, while he won the men's 1000 metres crown.

Van 't Wout took the lead with four laps to go and never gave it up. He skated around the ice draped in the red, white and blue Dutch flag to celebrate after his victory.

The victory by the Dutch skater ended South Korea's winning streak in Beijing and Pyeongchang.

The final was held with nine skaters instead of seven after three additional athletes were promoted from their respective semifinals following penalties to rivals.

(editing by Keith Weir)