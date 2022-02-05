Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Short track-Schulting sets Olympic record to advance in 500m event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Short track-Schulting sets Olympic record to advance in 500m event

Short track-Schulting sets Olympic record to advance in 500m event
Feb 5, 2022; Beijing, China; Suzanne Schulting (NED) skates during the women's 500m short track speed skating race during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Short track-Schulting sets Olympic record to advance in 500m event
2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 500m - Heats - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 5, 2022. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, Alyson Charles of Canada, Arianna Valcepina of Italy and Ekaterina Efremenkova of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Short track-Schulting sets Olympic record to advance in 500m event
2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 500m - Heats - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 5, 2022. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville
05 Feb 2022 07:45PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 07:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting set an Olympic record to ease into the quarter-finals of the short track speed skating 500-metre event at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who is hoping to achieve a clean sweep at the Capital Indoor Stadium, skated the distance in 42.379 seconds to beat the previous mark set by South Korea's Choi Min-jeong at the Pyeongchang Olympics by 0.043 seconds.

Defending champion Arianna Fontana, looking to become the only short tracker, female or male, to win nine Olympic medals, also advanced smoothly as the Italian qualified from her heat ahead of China's Zhang Yuting.

Twice Olympic champion Choi progressed by taking the first of two qualifying spots in her heat with world record holder Kim Boutin of Canada also through as heat winner.

The quarter-finals, semis and finals of the 500m will be contested on Monday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us