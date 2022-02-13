Short track-Schulting overjoyed as Netherlands win 3,000m relay

BEIJING :Suzanne Schulting screamed in delight as she crossed the line first to give Netherlands the gold medal in the women's 3,000 metres relay in short track speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

The 24-year-old claimed her third Olympic title, the seocnd at this Games, after she beat the Olympic record with Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof in four minutes 03.409 seconds.

At the 2018 Olympics, Schulting and Van Kerkhof had taken the bronze with Lara van Ruijven, who died suddenly at the age of 27 in 2020.

Their Olympic record was less than a second slower than the world record they set at the Capital Indoor stadium last October in a World Cup test event.

South Korea, winners at their home Olympics in Pyeongchang four years ago, finished strongly to take silver ahead of China who claimed the bronze medal.

