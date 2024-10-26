Logo
Shwartzman handed F1 penalty he may never serve

Shwartzman handed F1 penalty he may never serve

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 24, 2023 Ferrari's Robert Shwartzman during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

26 Oct 2024 05:46AM
MEXICO CITY : Israeli driver Robert Shwartzman collected a five-place Formula One grid penalty on Friday despite not having a race seat or any immediate prospect of one.

Mexico City Grand Prix stewards issued the 25-year-old Ferrari reserve with the penalty he may never serve after first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Shwartzman, who was appearing for Ferrari-powered Sauber as part of team obligations to run a young driver in two practice sessions during the season, was punished for overtaking while yellow flags were waved.

His penalty applies to the next F1 race in which he participates.

"While the stewards recognise that the driver is not scheduled to start the race, they have applied the consistent penalty," the officials said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

