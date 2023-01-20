Logo
Shwartzman to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi
FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Robert Shwartzman (16) of Team Russo-Israel drives during practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 28, 2022 Ferrari's reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi with fans before practice REUTERS/Henry Romero
20 Jan 2023 12:40AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 01:33AM)
Russian-Israeli driver Robert Shwartzman will share Formula One reserve duties at Ferrari with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi this season, the team announced on Thursday.

Shwartzman, 23, was previously a test driver for the Maranello-based team, while former F1 racer Giovinazzi was official reserve.

The Tel Aviv-born driver raced with a Russian licence in Formula Two, where he was overall runner-up behind Australian Oscar Piastri in 2021, before switching to an Israeli one after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

He took part in two Friday practice sessions with Ferrari at grand prix weekends last year.

Ferrari said Italians Antonio Fuoco, 26, and Davide Rigon, 36, would be development drivers working in the new simulator that came on stream last year.

Ferrari, runners-up to Red Bull in 2022, will have the same race lineup of Monaco's Charles Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz under the new leadership of Frederic Vasseur.

Source: Reuters

