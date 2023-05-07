Silat: Women’s artistic regu team claim SEA Games gold for Singapore

PHNOM PENH: The silat women’s artistic regu team won Singapore’s first gold in the sport at the 32nd SEA Games on Sunday (May 7).

The trio of Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh and Nur Ashikin Zulkifli scored 9.955, beating their Bruneian opponents Nur Wasiqah Rosihan, Norleyermah Haji Raya and Anisah Abdullah by 0.030 points in the final.

The trio had finished joint-third at the last Games in Vietnam but are reigning world champions in the event.

Their win is Singapore’s sixth gold of the Games, after four in the pool and one courtesy of ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Singapore’s defending champion Iqbal Abdul Rahman was unable to defend his crown in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) event after being edged out by Cambodia’s Soem Sokdevid, taking home joint-bronze.

There was also a joint-bronze medal for Siti Nazurah Yusoff in the artistic women’s tunggal (singles) event.

