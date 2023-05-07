Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Silat: Women’s artistic regu team claim SEA Games gold for Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Silat: Women’s artistic regu team claim SEA Games gold for Singapore

Silat: Women’s artistic regu team claim SEA Games gold for Singapore

The silat women’s artistic regu team in action at the 32nd SEA Games. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
07 May 2023 05:07PM (Updated: 07 May 2023 05:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PHNOM PENH: The silat women’s artistic regu team won Singapore’s first gold in the sport at the 32nd SEA Games on Sunday (May 7).

The trio of Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh and Nur Ashikin Zulkifli scored 9.955, beating their Bruneian opponents Nur Wasiqah Rosihan, Norleyermah Haji Raya and Anisah Abdullah by 0.030 points in the final.

The trio had finished joint-third at the last Games in Vietnam but are reigning world champions in the event.

Their win is Singapore’s sixth gold of the Games, after four in the pool and one courtesy of ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Singapore’s defending champion Iqbal Abdul Rahman was unable to defend his crown in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) event after being edged out by Cambodia’s Soem Sokdevid, taking home joint-bronze.

There was also a joint-bronze medal for Siti Nazurah Yusoff in the artistic women’s tunggal (singles) event. 

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Related:

Source: CNA/mt(sn)

Related Topics

SEA Games 2023 pencak silat Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.