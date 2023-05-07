Silat: Women’s artistic team claim maiden SEA Games gold for Singapore

PHNOM PENH: For an event such as the silat women’s artistic regu (team), synchronisation is key. Not just on the field of play but off it as well.

Back in Singapore, Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh and Nur Ashikin Zulkifli made sure to train together whenever possible and it showed as they were harmonious as one in Phnom Penh on Sunday (May 7).

The trio scored 9.955, beating their Bruneian opponents Nur Wasiqah Rosihan, Norleyermah Haji Raya and Anisah Abdullah by 0.030 points in the final at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center.

This is Singapore's first SEA Games gold in the event.

"It's really nice to know that our efforts have paid off," said Iffah after the victory. "We really have to give a lot of credit to the (Singapore Silat) Federation, our coaches, our parents, all the supporters ... We really cannot be here without them."

The Singaporeans had finished joint-third at the last Games in Vietnam but are the reigning world and Asian champions in the event.

Their win is Singapore’s sixth gold of the Games, after four in the pool and one courtesy of ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim on Saturday.