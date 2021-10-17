Logo
Silva and De Bruyne see City past Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2021 Manchester City's Zack Steffen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with Nathan Ake after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2021 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in action with Burnley's Nathan Collins REUTERS/Phil Noble
17 Oct 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 12:07AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were on target as Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Oct 16) to stay within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Portuguese midfielder Silva opened the scoring in the 12th minute, tapping in after Burnley keeper Nick Pope had pushed out a low drive from Phil Foden.

Burnley caused City some problems however and Maxwel Cornet could have brought them level when he latched on to a ball over the top from Dwight McNeil but City keeper Zack Steffen did well to save with his legs.

Josh Brownhill then screwed a shot wide from inside the box after some hesitant defending from City as Burnley ended the first half strongly.

Riyad Mahrez went close to doubling City's lead after the break, clipping the cross-bar after a smart pull-back from Silva.

City finally put the contest to bed, in the 70th minute, when Ashley Westwood failed to clear for Burnley and the ball fell to De Bruyne who smashed home with his left foot.

Pep Guardiola's side are on 17 points from eight games, in second place, with Liverpool top on 18 points. Chelsea could return to the top of the table if they win at Brentford later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

