Silverstone adds darts to the British F1 Grand Prix offering

LONDON, March 5 : British Grand Prix organisers have cast around for new ways to keep Formula One fans entertained after the July 5 race at Silverstone and come up with... darts.

They announced on Thursday that world champion Luke 'the Nuke' Littler, number two Luke Humphries, Dutch triple PDC world champion Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock will step up to the oche at a trackside fan park for 'A Night at the Darts'.

Fans with British GP admission will be able to buy tickets to the event.

"This is exactly the sort of night I live for, big crowd, big noise, big occasion," said Van Gerwen.

"Put darts in the middle of a place like Silverstone and you know it's going to be loud, intense and full of energy."

Silverstone's chief commercial officer Nick Read said the circuit was always "looking for new ways to elevate the fan experience".

"The British Grand Prix is already one of the biggest weekends on the UK sporting calendar and bringing a world-class darts spectacle to Silverstone adds a new level of drama and atmosphere," he added.

The race was the best attended on the calendar last year with 500,000 people over the course of the weekend, with musical acts also across three stages.