Simeone confident of Atletico comeback against Real, eyes Champions League final

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has full confidence that his players can overturn a one-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday.

Following last week's 2-1 defeat in the first leg, Simeone is optimistic that they can beat their bitter rivals at home.

"I believe in my players, I trust this squad," the Argentine told reporters on Tuesday. "I absolutely understand the heart they have and I have no doubt that we will be looking to stay in the Champions League. Our objective is to play in the final.

"Football has different scenarios that happen during the game. We will go through difficult moments... The coolness, clarity and quality of the footballers will decide. The game is going to go that way."

Simeone hopes to inspire his young players while he acknowledged the need to maintain composure with a passionate home crowd driving the team forward.

"Our people will push us, but the reality is what happens on the pitch. We're not going to win just because of what happens in the stands. We have to play a great game," Simeone said.

"I would ask the young players if they ever imagined playing in these matches, and surely they would say no. It is the most beautiful thing, the youth that is beginning to gain experience in these matches."

Simeone said that his Real counterpart, Carlo Ancelotti, had similar ideas about the game, but the Italian was a better coach.

"The opposition's characteristics, having players as vertical as Vinicius Jr and (Kylian) Mbappe, are to have that vertical game... We are a collective team that can alternate high play, lower play, with possession, without possession.

"I spent a lot of time in Italy. The experiences in Italian football may be similar... but it's clear that Carlo Ancelotti is much better than me."