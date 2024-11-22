Simeone grateful to complete 700 games with Atletico

Diego Simeone will complete 700 games in charge of Atletico Madrid when his club hosts Alaves in LaLiga this weekend and the Argentine manager said on Friday that he was grateful to reach that milestone even as rumours swirl about his future.

Simeone is nearing 13 years in charge of Atletico having taken the job in December 2011 and the 54-year-old has since transformed the side from perennial underdogs to dangerous rivals to Spain's big two - Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The club has won two league titles, one Copa del Rey and two Europa League trophies while they also reached the Champions League final twice - losing to city rivals Real on both occasions.

However, they remain a force to be reckoned with and Simeone's record of 326 clean sheets is a testament to his side's defensive prowess.

"First of all, I'd like to thank all the people who worked with me on the coaching staff and who are not with us today, all the players who made it possible for me to be at the club for so long," Simeone told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

"Miguel Angel (CEO) and Enrique Cerezo (president) for supporting me on the path and trying to follow it together, and our fans for the respect they have always shown me.

"I am absolutely grateful to Atletico, I am very happy to have been able to enjoy these 700 games."

However, Atletico's start to the season has led to questions being raised in the media about his future.

Atletico are third in LaLiga, seven points behind leaders Barcelona after five draws, while they are a lowly 23rd in the Champions League halfway through the new group stage.

But Simeone has a contract until June 2027 and is not bothered by speculation, saying: "I think about Alaves, I don't focus on anything else... I think about how to resolve an important match."

Atletico went into the international break with four straight wins in all competitions and Simeone said the next eight games would be crucial.

"Alaves is coming, we know them. They play direct, with speed... and a lot of guys we know because they have been here (at Atletico)," Simeone said.

"We need to take the game to where we think we can hurt them. It will be important to play at a high pace and that's what we'll be looking for."