Simeone hails midfielder De Paul's influence on Atletico

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul's excellent form has been a key factor in Atletico Madrid's success in recent weeks, the Spanish club's manager Diego Simeone said on Friday ahead of a LaLiga meeting with Villarreal.

De Paul, a World Cup and Copa America winner with Argentina, has earned plaudits for his contributions at both ends of the pitch during a spell in which Atletico have won 16 out of 17 matches in all competitions.

"He's an established footballer, a world champion," Simeone told reporters.

"Surely, in this recent good period, he's been performing at his best for Atletico, and it's normal for people to appreciate what he's giving.

"He's very important for us, with a lot of personality, and we hope he continues this way. We'll demand this from him because it's what we need."

Simeone also heaped praise on son and Atletico forward Giuliano, who received a standing ovation when being substituted off during a 2-1 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, adding: "I see him only as a footballer.

"I value his work. He is exactly what we imagined, and he's doing what we expect of him.

"We will demand improvement from him, he needs to score goals, but he has the most important qualities, enthusiasm, courage, humility, generosity. He will continue to grow if he stays on this path."

Atletico Madrid are second in the LaLiga standings with 44 points from 20 matches and a win over fifth-placed Villarreal would see them overhaul rivals Real Madrid, with the leaders in action later on Saturday.

Asked if it was better for Atletico to play before their title rivals, Simeone said: "We are still a long way from the end of the league, we only care about our game and concentrate on what our opponents present us with.

"Villarreal has a well-defined game with defensive work and a lot of players in order to counterattack with the four forwards who are very good. (Alex) Baena, (Yeremy) Pino, Gerard Moreno or whoever plays up front.

"They played very well against Mallorca and we are not thinking about anything else but looking for players who can help us."