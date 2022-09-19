Logo
Simeone header earns Napoli 2-1 win at AC Milan
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 18, 2022 Napoli's Giovanni Simeone celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 18, 2022 Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in action with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 18, 2022 Napoli's Giovanni Simeone in action with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 18, 2022 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz in action with Napoli's Giovanni Simeone REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 18, 2022 Napoli's Matteo Politano scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
19 Sep 2022 04:54AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 04:54AM)
A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side to seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.

Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute following a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Olivier Giroud fired in an equaliser in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the middle of the box.

Napoli, who have 17 points after seven games, host Torino on Oct. 1, after the international break, while Milan, fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.

Source: Reuters

