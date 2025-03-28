Simeone hopes Atletico players' national team success will help club's form

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is hoping the success his players had on international duty will help revive the club's fortunes after a difficult month in which they lost successive LaLiga games and were knocked out of the Champions League.

Third-placed Atletico are seven points behind league leaders Barcelona, who beat them 4-2 on March 16, days after they were eliminated from the Champions League last 16 on penalties.

Some key Atletico players have since tasted success for their national teams in World Cup qualifiers, with Diego's son Giuliano Simeone scoring for Argentina in a massive 4-1 win over Brazil, while Alexander Sorloth scored twice in wins for Norway.

"All the international guys, going to the national team is a positive energy," the Atletico manager told reporters on Friday ahead of the weekend's visit to Espanyol.

"They did well and after the game against Barcelona... winning always makes you happier."

Simeone, who has led Atletico to two LaLiga titles, said the title race was far from over, with 10 rounds still to be played.

"I think the last five games are the ones that decide the seasons, and whoever arrives with options are the ones who will compete for the objective," he said.

However, the 54-year-old was quick to caution against taking 15th-placed Espanyol lightly on Saturday.

"LaLiga is complicated everywhere, everyone plays well, there is no one who plays badly, everyone has their moments... we always look at the present and the present is Espanyol," Simeone said.

"Against Barcelona we made a great effort and then the opponent's ability could overcome us... but we are back."