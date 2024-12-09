Simeone lauds Atletico substitutes in comeback win over Sevilla

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised the impact of his substitutes after his side rallied to record their ninth straight win in all competitions by beating Sevilla 4-3 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Atletico rallied from 3-1 down in the second half helped by Simeone's substitutions, including the introduction of Brazilian winger Samuel Lino, who equalised before Antoine Griezmann sealed the comeback.

With Atletico sitting third on 35 points, one point behind Real Madrid and just three behind leaders Barcelona, the Argentine coach pointed to the performance of substitutes as key to making his side a title contender.

"The team is working very well as a unit. It makes me happy when those who are waiting enter into the match well. Because that's the strength to stay in the game," Simeone told a news conference.

"They have all played since we started (the season) and they have played quite a lot, almost all of them. Some have made better use of the chances they've been given, others are trying to improve to get more.

"Lino's goal makes me happy because he's been looking for it. Today he scored an important goal for the comeback and hopefully it will give him the confidence he needs.

"Today the team made me very happy with the reaction they had with the substitutions."

Atletico's talisman and all-time top scorer Griezmann bagged a double, earning praise from his coach.

"He wasn't playing well in the first half, but with little he had already done a lot," Simeone said. "In the second half I think he improved, the fourth goal came, and well, we love him a lot.

"He's a guy who has always given absolutely everything to Atletico Madrid."

Despite Atletico's fine form, Simeone remained cautious and said his team will face more challenges during a very long season.

"In a long season, with so many games, with LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, Club World Cup, there are many games and obviously we are going to have to go through different stages," he said.

"The most important thing is to be strong and to make sure that these situations do as little damage as possible."