Simeone praises ten-man Atletico's 'gladiators' for rescuing point against Celta

MADRID : Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised his team's fighting spirit as they rescued a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday after playing most of the game with 10 men.

Simeone said he was inspired by how his players held firm following a straight red card for midfielder Pablo Barrios and they found a late equaliser through Alexander Sorloth to cancel out Iago Aspas's opener.

"If I had to grade it from 1 to 10, I clearly have to give my players a 10," Simeone told a press conference on Saturday.

"To play almost 90 minutes with one man down is something I've seen very few times and they managed to defend well, controlled the attacks of an opponent who plays aggressively up-front.

"They had few chances except for the penalty, but managed to equalise and we were encouraged to play for the win with what we had left in the tank. It was an obstacle that was put in front of us but we passed and that will make us stronger.

"The boys are in a good moment and what I saw out there after the red card were gladiators... Ninety minutes with one down, you know? It's very, very tough..."

Atletico Madrid wasted a golden opportunity to go top in LaLiga after leaders Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna earlier on Saturday.

Real top the standings with 51 points, one point ahead of Atletico in second. With a game in hand, Barcelona are third on 48 points and will face sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano on Monday.