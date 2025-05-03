Simeone rues Atletico's lack of conviction in Alaves stalemate

Atletico did not carry any threat in a lukewarm first-half display in the 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday, their manager Diego Simeone said.

The draw left Atletico in third place with 67 points, nine behind leaders Barcelona who travel to already-relegated Real Valladolid later on Saturday. Real Madrid are second with 72 points.

Visitors Atletico failed to record a single shot in the opening 45 minutes - the third time they have done so this season - and had to wait until the 71st minute for their first shot on target.

Alaves keeper Antonio Sivera was kept busy in the closing stages as Atletico pushed forward, but the visitors were unable to find a winner.

"What we all saw was a flat first half from both sides, with no team play or shots on goal. We played in the middle of the pitch, without danger," Simeone told reporters.

"In the second half we went from less to more, with more bravery in the crosses, crossing more, with more combinations at speed... We were left with a draw because we couldn't finish the chances we had and neither could they.

"In football you don't just win when you play the last teams in the table, you have to play well, be convincing, when you feel like it and when you don't."

The most notable moment of the first half came when Atletico forward Julian Alvarez was dismissed for foul on Facundo Garces, but the referee downgraded the red card to yellow following a VAR review.

Simeone was incensed at the initial decision, protesting vehemently on the touchline.

"The referee was hasty with what he saw, but when he was calm enough to see it, he made the right decision," he said.

Atletico host Real Sociedad on May 10.