Simeone rues penalty that cost Atletico win at Espanyol

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone rued the late penalty his team conceded as their LaLiga title ambitions received yet another setback in a 1-1 draw at Espanyol on Saturday.

Atletico defender Clement Lenglet brought down Leandro Cabrera in the box, handing Espanyol a lifeline as Javi Puado equalised from the spot in the 71st minute to secure the draw.

"The draw was fair," Simeone told reporters after Atletico extended their winless league streak to three games. They sit six points below leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand.

"We controlled the game better in the first half, we were doing well, we had a good control of it," added Simeone.

"The penalty came from an isolated play and they scored the goal and the game went into a different territory, they had the home enthusiasm with their people to win."

Atletico have had a tough month, having been eliminated from the Champions League on penalties, despite a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Real Madrid in the second leg, and letting slip a two-goal lead in a 4-2 LaLiga loss to Barca.

"We know that in the season there are good moments, regular ones, bad ones ... you have to know how to get through them and compete until the end," said Simeone.

Atletico host Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals next week, having drawn the first leg 4-4.

"We have a very nice game on Wednesday and we hope to put all our energy and ability into playing a great game," Simeone added.