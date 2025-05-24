Simeone says Atletico have had good season despite lack of a trophy

Coach Diego Simeone feels frustrated that Atletico Madrid will end the domestic season without a trophy but said the campaign had still been a positive one for his side.

Atletico, third in LaLiga and 12 points behind champions Barcelona, were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barca and out of the Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid but still had hopes for the Club World Cup in the United States next month, Simeone said on Saturday.

"It's still positive," Simeone told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Girona. "We competed very well again until the semi-finals in the cup, we competed very well in the Champions League, one of the best we've competed in.

"In (LaLiga) we had aspirations until March; I felt that this season is the closest we've come to competing for the championship.

"We're left with the frustration of not having won any titles, which is what the fans like... we're going to the Club World Cup, which will be a new tournament and we hope to respond in the way we want to."

Simeone, who has led Atletico to two LaLiga and two Europa League titles, said he was focused on ending the league season well, with a draw at Girona being enough to seal a third-place finish.

"We are still thinking about trying to play tomorrow with those who can do the best in the match. We are not focused on giving opportunities for the Club World Cup," he added.