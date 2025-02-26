Simeone thrilled with Atletico's resilience in 4-4 thriller at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was delighted with his team's fighting spirit as they clawed back from two goals down to get a last-gasp 4-4 draw at Barcelona in an action-packed first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday.

Simeone celebrated on the sidelines when forward Alexander Sorloth scored the equalising goal in a counter attack in the third minute of added time to rescue his side.

"What stands out most for me is this team's spirit. There is an incredible gladiatorial spirit by the players that is inspiring," the Argentinian told a press conference.

"Barcelona have extraordinary tools, but we have our own and we showed out there what we are made of.

"The celebration on the fourth goal was just an explosion of joy. The 4-2 scoreline seemed difficult to turn around and the courage of the players was incredible, to equalise and leave the tie level for the return leg on April 2.

"The team showed great character and worked a very strong match, always playing with the same mentality and with an enormous spirit of competition."

Simeone said he was disappointed his defence conceded two goals from corners, mistakes that he said are unacceptable.

"It's impossible for a team like Barcelona to finish a match without scoring a goal but what bothers me is when they score two goals from set pieces. It's a matter of individual and collective efforts that we need to correct," Simeone said.

"However, the game was not an easy one to play, but the boys showed a competitive spirit that I am passionate about."