Simeone urges Atletico to focus on Champions League showdown with Real after topping LaLiga

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone urged his players to quickly switch focus onto their Champions League clash with Real Madrid rather than getting carried away with Saturday's 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao that provisionally lifted them to the top of LaLiga.

Atletico face Real in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 in a mouth-watering Madrid derby, something Simeone is wary of despite his team's good form.

"We have a big game in the Champions League and at the moment we just have to focus on that and get well rested during these three days off," Simeone told a news conference.

"What we have to do at the moment is continue to strengthen the collective work of the players and not lose that focus."

Simeone also hailed substitute Julian Alvarez, who sealed the victory minutes after coming on for Alexander Sorloth just before the hour mark.

"Today we faced a very difficult opponent. They defended well and had some good chances with Nico and Inaki Williams. We were lucky to have Julian in the second half and for him to finish the counter-attack the way he did," he said.

The manager added that he was thrilled when his compatriot joined the team after leaving Manchester City.

"Sometimes players come in, they are special and as a coach you know that. They are different and, well, I like their modesty and I love their versatility," he said.

Atletico top LaLiga with 56 points, two clear of Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday, and third-placed Real Madrid, who lost 2-1 at Real Betis on Saturday.