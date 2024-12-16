Simeone urges Atletico to maintain next-game mentality despite winning run

MADRID : Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone quickly shut down any talk about his side challenging for the LaLiga title after they extended their winning streak with a 1-0 victory over visitors Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico have been in imperious form having won all their games since late October and secured their 11th consecutive victory across all competitions to move level with Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Simeone, however, was not getting carried away and wants his players to temper any excitement and focus on their next game - away to Barcelona next Saturday.

"We have to take it one game at a time, there is no way to see our present without working and trying to keep improving. We have to rest before facing Barcelona next," Simeone told a press conference on Sunday.

"I'm reiterative, I'm boring, I'm not going to change, until the last day it will be one game at a time. If we don't look at it that way, there will be no light."

Atletico and Barcelona have 38 points from 17 matches, a point ahead of Real Madrid in third.

Barcelona host lowly Leganes later on Sunday and could retake the advantage in the table.

Sunday's winning goal came after two substitutes combined as Nahuel Molina crossed for Alexander Sorloth to score and Simeone said he was glad to see players coming off the bench to make a positive impact.

"I always tell them that I imagine the matches with different situations, imagining what can happen and having answers. And we have answers, but it all depends on the commitment of the players," Simeone said.

"It's easy to say but it's very difficult how the players represent it when they go on the pitch, it makes me very happy to see the attitude I saw today."