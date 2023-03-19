Logo
Simms last-gasp goal earns Everton 2-2 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demarai Gray celebrate after Ellis Simms scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores their second goal from the penalty spot past Everton's Jordan Pickford REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Everton's Seamus Coleman clashes with Chelsea's Joao Felix and Reece James REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scores their first goal past Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
19 Mar 2023 03:52AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 03:58AM)
LONDON: An 89th-minute goal from substitute Ellis Simms earned relegation-threatened Everton a point at Chelsea on Saturday in a lively 2-2 Premier League draw.

Second-half goals from Joao Felix and Kai Havertz with a penalty had looked like earning the home side victory but Simms muscled past Kalidou Koulibaly and his shot beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Felix, whose trickery and silky skills had promised much in the first half, finally found the net in the 52nd minute with a low shot that crept in off the post.

Chelsea enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession in the first half with Everton defending in numbers but the goal forced Sean Dyche's men forward and the game opened up.

They earned their reward in the 69th minute when Abdoulaye Doucoure got on the end of a loose ball after a Dwight McNeil corner and pushed it over the line to make it 1-1.

Soon afterwards Chelsea won a penalty when James Tarkowski brought down Reece James and Havertz curled the ball into the top corner sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way, only for Simms to equalise again for Everton.

Source: Reuters

