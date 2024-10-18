Simple is better for happy Carroll in France

PARIS : In just three years, Andy Carroll has gone from travelling to Premier League games in a private jet to trying to fit on a bus seat to play the ragged pitches of the French fourth division, but the former England player has been enjoying his new life.

The 35-year-old left the English top flight in 2021 when his contract with Newcastle United expired and ended up in Amiens to play the 2023-24 Ligue 2 season.

After failing to hold on to his place in the starting lineup, Carroll moved to Girondins de Bordeaux last month, even though the former French champions were relegated to National 2 in the amateur ranks following financial trouble.

"My salary is lower than the rent I pay," Carroll told French sports daily L'Equipe on Friday, saying his wages were not as high as the monthly 3,500 euros ($3,794) reported by local media.

"If I joined Bordeaux, it's not for money. I've had proposals to play in Saudi Arabia but I was not interested," said Carroll, who scored two goals in nine caps for England.

While life in the Bordeaux region is sweet for the former Liverpool and West Ham United forward, match days are not the most comfortable for the towering striker.

"Ah yes, bus travel is not easy. The other day, it took us six hours to get to Saumur, and during the journey I stretched out in the middle aisle. It's a change from the 40-minute private jet flights we used to take in the Premier League," said Carroll, who scored four goals in his first two games with Bordeaux.

He now hopes he can fulfil his ultimate dream.

"I'd love to continue playing every Saturday at least until I'm 40, whatever the level. My goal is to become a LeBron James, meaning playing on the same team as my eldest son, Lucas, who is 14. It would be wonderful to experience that, in Bordeaux or elsewhere," he said.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)