Nigeria hold Canada to 0-0 draw in World Cup opener

MELBOURNE : Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie helped Nigeria secure a valuable 0-0 draw against Olympic champions Canada in their Women's World Cup opener on Friday in a result leaving their group wide open.

Nnadozie saved a penalty in the 50th minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, denying Christine Sinclair from the spot with a leap low to her left as the Canada skipper missed out on becoming the first player to score in six World Cups.

The teams were left with a point each, trailing Group B leaders Australia by two following the co-hosts' 1-0 win over Ireland on Thursday.

Both sides had their chances but Sinclair, who came off in the 70th minute, was perhaps the most frustrated, having also missed a good opportunity when she fired wide in the ninth minute.