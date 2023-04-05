Singapore grouped with Malaysia and defending champions Vietnam in SEA Games football tournament

SINGAPORE: Singapore will face Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam in the men's football tournament at this year's Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Wednesday (Apr 5).

Singapore will be represented by the men's under-22 national side.

They will kick off their campaign in Group B of the tournament with a clash against Thailand on Apr 30. This will be followed by matches against Vietnam on May 3, Laos on May 6 and Malaysia on May 11.

All four matches will take place at Phnom Penh's Prince Stadium.

Group A in the tournament will feature Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

Singapore's women, meanwhile, will play against Laos, Thailand and hosts Cambodia.

The Lionesses - the senior women's national team - will begin their quest in Group B of the women's tournament on May 3 with a match against Thailand. They will then face Cambodia on May 6 and Laos on May 9.

The three matches will be played at Smart RSN Stadium in the Cambodian capital.

Group A in the women's tournament comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.

"The top two in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will be held on May 12 for the women's and May 13 for the men's," FAS said on its website.

"The finals will take place on May 15 for the women's and May 16 for the men's."