Singapore announces bid to host World Athletics Championships in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore is bidding to host the World Athletics Championships in 2025, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced on Thursday (Mar 17).

If successful, this would be the first time the championships will be held in Southeast Asia. Previous hosts of the event include London, Beijing and Moscow.

"2025 will be Singapore’s 60th year of independence and this premier event and festival of sport would be a fitting addition to the nation’s celebrations," SportSG said.

Singapore has previously hosted the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010 and the Southeast Asian Games in 2015 and currently host the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

“We hope to welcome the world’s best athletes and their fans to Singapore in 2025. We have a proven track record of hosting world-class sports events successfully," said Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

The bid, also known as Singapore25, is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to inspire the athletes of tomorrow", said president of Singapore Athletics Lien Choong Luen.

SportSG said that the Singapore bid will partner with Mr Ong Beng Seng, the man behind the success of the Singapore Grand Prix.



"Singapore will draw on the same innovation and expertise to reimagine the World Athletics Championships and deliver an event that aims to set a new bar for the future," said SportSG.

The results of the award are expected to be announced in July, during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



First held in 1983, the World Athletics Championships were held every four years until 1991. From 1993, it was held biennially, with Doha last hosting the event in 2019.



The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary.