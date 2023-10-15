Singapore Aquatics to launch Hall of Fame in 2024

SINGAPORE: A Hall of Fame will be launched next year to honour the men and women who helped to make aquatics Singapore's top sport, Singapore Aquatics said on Sunday (Oct 15).

The launch of the Hall of Fame – a first for a national sports association – will be part of Singapore Aquatics' 85th anniversary celebrations.

"The only sport to deliver Singapore an Olympic gold medal, aquatics athletes have regularly delivered at major meets such as the SEA Games, Asian Games and World Championships," the association said in a media release.

"To honour the accomplishments of its illustrious alumni, it will bestow the sport's highest accolade upon a select group of athletes from next year."

Swimming legend Patricia Chan, who chairs Singapore Aquatics' Legacy Council, said that the Hall of Fame will go beyond simply recognising the contributions of inductees.

"It is not just to pay tribute to our sporting heroes. But more importantly, it is a way for us to tell our stories to the future generations," she said during an event at the Toa Payoh Swimming Complex on Sunday.

"For example, we want people to know that, yes, you may be familiar with swimmer Joseph Schooling, who won Singapore's first Olympic gold medal. But did you also know that Singapore also had a world-beater in Ang Peng Siong when he was the fastest man over 50 metres?

"The Hall of Fame will serve to honour people who have taken the plunge before, even as we dive into the next chapter of our aquatic story."

Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay said that initiatives like the Hall of Fame will help the association build a close and inclusive community that brings aquatic athletes from all backgrounds and generations together.

This is an important step for Singapore Aquatics as it turns 85, he said.

Aquatics athletes who participated in both individual and team events will be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, as will those who have positively influenced the sport as sports administrators, coaches and members of the media.

"Inductees will have to be Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents," Singapore Aquatics said. "More details of the eligibility and selection process will be revealed next year."

A nomination panel has already been formed to select the inaugural batch of inductees, the association added.