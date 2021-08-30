Singapore archer Nur Syahidah Alim out of Tokyo Paralympics after losing in elimination round

SINGAPORE: Singapore archer Nur Syahidah Alim will not move on to the quarter-finals of the women’s compound open at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The 2019 world champion lost 140-136 to Turkey’s Yorulmaz Sevgi in the 1/8 elimination round on Monday (Aug 30).
Nur Syahidah Alim had qualified for the women's compound open 1/8 elimination round after placing seventh out of 24 competitors in the open ranking round on Friday.
“I am disappointed with today’s results,” she said following her loss on Monday.
“We have trained hard for the last five years and I expected more from myself. Nevertheless, there are positives to take from this experience and it will only make me stronger."
Syahidah added: “Together with my coach and the team, we’ll take some time to reflect and analyse the performance. Looking at the bigger picture, this is a small setback to what we want to achieve. We have made progress in the last few years and we are moving in the right direction.
“I thank everyone who has been on this journey with me and I am looking forward to the next competition.”
The 36-year-old is the first Singaporean to become a world champion in para-archery after she won gold at the 2019 World Archery Para Championship. She also took gold at the 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok.
Competing in her second Paralympics, Syahidah was eliminated in the quarter-finals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
