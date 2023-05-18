Singapore athletes look towards coaching and mentorship roles, after Cambodia SEA Games swansong

PHNOM PENH: As the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games came to a close on Wednesday (May 17), the curtains also came down on the sporting careers of some Singapore athletes.

National volleyball player Quek Soo Teng and cyclist Calvin Sim have both represented the country in their respective sports for over a decade.

However, they will not be leaving the sports scene. Instead, they aim to impart their experience and knowledge to younger athletes as mentors and coaches.