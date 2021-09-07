‘You have been an inspiration’: President Halimah Yacob praises Singapore athletes for Paralympics showing

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (Sep 7) praised Singapore’s Paralympians for being an inspiration, hailing their achievements and thanking them for representing the country at the Tokyo Games.

She was speaking at a virtual engagement session attended by all 10 athletes who competed at the recent Tokyo Paralympics.

“You have been an inspiration. Over the past two weeks, as you were giving your all at the Games, many of us back home are in awe by your determination and passion on the world stage,” she said.

“Your achievements also exemplify how a nation as small as ours can punch above its weight. I am sure that many Singaporeans were inspired by you.”

Also at the engagement session were Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Games chef de mission Shirley Low and Singapore National Paralympic Council chairman Teo-Koh Sock Miang.

Mdm Halimah noted that it was a “remarkable achievement” for the athletes to represent Singapore at the Games.

“Each of you has shown us what it means to be a champion – to be counted among the world’s best. Thank you for flying our flag high at the world’s biggest stage for para-sports,” she said.

“All of you have put in an incredible amount of hard work and sacrifice to get here. Your sheer effort, determination and can-do spirit is admirable, especially given the disruptions and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have sacrificed so much, and done so with great courage and tenacity. You have demonstrated how you are not constrained by limitations but instead are driven by what is possible. We are proud of you.”

The 10 athletes competed across six sports, with four making their debuts. Singapore ended its Paralymics campaign with two gold medals, both courtesy of swimmer Yip Pin Xiu.