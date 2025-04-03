Singapore Badminton Association appoints new CEO
Woo Kaiwei replaces Alan Ow who left SBA in December last year.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) has named former public servant Woo Kaiwei as its new chief executive officer.
The 40-year-old has held roles within the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the Public Service Division in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Singapore Press Holdings, said SBA in a media release.
Mr Woo was previously the head of strategic planning and corporate development at So Drama! Entertainment, a MINDEF-related organisation.
He will assume his new role on Thursday (Apr 3), and replaces Mr Alan Ow who left SBA in December last year.
"I am both excited and humbled to be entrusted with the mandate of furthering the association as a globally recognised badminton powerhouse while fostering a nation united by the love of badminton," he said.
"It takes an entire village to achieve that vision, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in the public, private and people sectors.”
SBA said that Mr Woo brings with him over a decade of "experience in strategy development, corporate planning and business transformation".
SBA president Lawrence Leow said that there were multiple rounds of interviews of candidates with "diverse" experiences and backgrounds before Mr Woo was selected.
"The final interview panel, comprising senior representatives of the Singapore Sport Institute and members of the SBA executive committee, was impressed with the breadth and depth of his strategic planning presentation that covered not just grassroots participation and athletes' development, but also different aspects of stakeholders’ engagement and organisational development," said Mr Leow.
"We're all looking forward to working with Kaiwei.”