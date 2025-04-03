Singapore Badminton Association appoints new CEO

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) has named former public servant Woo Kaiwei as its new chief executive officer.

The 40-year-old has held roles within the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the Public Service Division in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Singapore Press Holdings, said SBA in a media release.

Mr Woo was previously the head of strategic planning and corporate development at So Drama! Entertainment, a MINDEF-related organisation.

He will assume his new role on Thursday (Apr 3), and replaces Mr Alan Ow who left SBA in December last year.