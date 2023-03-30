World No 1 Viktor Axelsen to play in Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE: Badminton fans in Singapore will have a chance to catch the men's world No 1 in action, after Viktor Axelsen confirmed his participation in the 2023 Singapore Badminton Open in June.

The reigning world and Olympic champion will headline "what is expected to be the strongest player field in the tournament's history", the tournament's organisers said in a media release on Thursday (Mar 30).

"Organised by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), the Singapore Badminton Open is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 series event and is set to feature all of the top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs battling it out for top honours and a slice of the US$850,000 prize purse," the organisers said.

Last year, the tournament was a Super 500 event with fewer ranking points and a smaller purse of US$370,000 on offer.

Thailand's world No 7 Kunlavut Vitidsarn has also been confirmed for the men's singles while his compatriot Ratchanok Intanon, ranked 8th in the world, will feature in the women's singles.

The tournament will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Jun 6 to Jun 11, and badminton associations have until Apr 25 to submit their entries.

CNA has asked SBA for the list of Singaporean players who will compete in the Open.