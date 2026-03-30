'We want more': Lions not taking dead rubber against Bangladesh for granted

SINGAPORE: Despite securing Asian Cup qualification, the Lions will take nothing for granted in their dead rubber against Bangladesh on Tuesday (Mar 31), said head coach Gavin Lee.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference at the National Stadium on Monday, Lee said the team will stay grounded.

"We had some fantastic memories in Hong Kong that night, but since the first day of (centralised training) camp ... it's all about being humble and hungry. That was a nice memory but we want more," said Lee.

"And in order to achieve more of such memories, you've just got to stay humble, grounded, continue working hard. We're only as good as our next game - that is our mentality."

At the Kai Tak Stadium in November, the Lions qualified for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time by defeating Hong Kong 2-1.

"This game is for the fans. It's a celebration for them, but we have to go out there as players and do our job ... get the three points," said Ilhan Fandi, who scored the historic winner in Hong Kong.

"All the boys are excited and we're going to go all out tomorrow."

While their results on the road have been stellar, the Lions have yet to register a home win at the National Stadium this qualification campaign, after draws against India (1-1) and Hong Kong (0-0).

"Even though we've qualified, we know our intention for this window and for this window is bigger than that. It is about Asian Cup preparation," said Lee.

"I don't think anybody has taken anything for granted and we're just looking forward to tomorrow, to playing in front of a big crowd."