'We want more': Lions not taking dead rubber against Bangladesh for granted
“We're only as good as our next game,” said head coach Gavin Lee ahead of Singapore's final Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.
SINGAPORE: Despite securing Asian Cup qualification, the Lions will take nothing for granted in their dead rubber against Bangladesh on Tuesday (Mar 31), said head coach Gavin Lee.
Speaking in a pre-match press conference at the National Stadium on Monday, Lee said the team will stay grounded.
"We had some fantastic memories in Hong Kong that night, but since the first day of (centralised training) camp ... it's all about being humble and hungry. That was a nice memory but we want more," said Lee.
"And in order to achieve more of such memories, you've just got to stay humble, grounded, continue working hard. We're only as good as our next game - that is our mentality."
With five games played, the Lions sit atop their group with 11 points and have yet to lose.
Singapore will progress to the Asian Cup regardless of their result against Bangladesh and that of the other remaining group fixture – Hong Kong's clash with India – owing to the team's superior head-to-head record over Hong Kong.
At the Kai Tak Stadium in November, the Lions qualified for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time by defeating Hong Kong 2-1.
"This game is for the fans. It's a celebration for them, but we have to go out there as players and do our job ... get the three points," said Ilhan Fandi, who scored the historic winner in Hong Kong.
"All the boys are excited and we're going to go all out tomorrow."
While their results on the road have been stellar, the Lions have yet to register a home win at the National Stadium this qualification campaign, after draws against India (1-1) and Hong Kong (0-0).
"Even though we've qualified, we know our intention for this window and for this window is bigger than that. It is about Asian Cup preparation," said Lee.
"I don't think anybody has taken anything for granted and we're just looking forward to tomorrow, to playing in front of a big crowd."
'YOU CAN FEEL THE LOVE'
In the earlier reverse fixture against Bangladesh in June, the Lions eked out a 2-1 win in Dhaka.
"We had a very good start in that game and then somehow we dropped the energy and (there were) those moments in the middle of the match where Singapore took advantage very well of those situations," said Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera.
"And (with) two mistakes probably from us, Singapore won the game. But in the last 20,30 minutes, if you remember, we had many, many chances to at least get a point. We expect at least the same competition tomorrow."
Although they are ranked 181st in the world, Bangladesh has a star in the form of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury.
They have also yet to lose on their travels during their Asian Cup qualifying campaign.
Come Tuesday, the team will also be backed by the vociferous support of Bangladeshis if the throngs that greeted the team during their training session at Geylang Field are anything to go by.
"Football in the last few years has been on the rise. Good players have joined the team. In the past, it was mostly cricket, but now football is, I would say, number one," said captain Jamal Bhuyan.
"The last two years have been tremendous. The support, the hype, the fans, wherever you go in Dhaka as a player, you can feel the love .... As a player, you appreciate it a lot and of course, with good results and good performances, I hope this will continue."