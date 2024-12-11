Singapore beat Cambodia 2-1 in ASEAN football championship

SINGAPORE: The Lions kickstarted their ASEAN football championship campaign by beating Cambodia 2-1 at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Dec 11).
A pair of first-half goals from Faris Ramli and Shawal Anuar gave Singapore three points against the plucky away side, which had held Malaysia to a 2-2 draw in their first game.
A 59th-minute strike from Sieng Chanthea led to a stressful second half for the Lions but Tsutomu Ogura's side clung on for the win.
The result means that Singapore go second in Group A behind leaders Thailand, who are top on goal difference. The other sides in the group are Malaysia, Thailand and Timor Leste.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, also known as the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.
It took the Lions just nine minutes to get on the scoresheet as Faris capitalised on a blunder from Cambodia goalkeeper Dara Vireak to tuck home.
Just seven minutes later, another howler from Vireak saw him under hit a pass into the path of the nippy Shawal, who made it two.
Cambodia were not without threat though, as they almost halved the deficit but for a superb block from Lions captain Safuwan Baharudin.
Cambodia signalled its intent after the break, as Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud was forced into two stops in the space of five minutes.
Forward Sieng Chanthea swept home in the 59th minute to silence the partisan crowd.
Ten minutes later they came agonisingly close to an equaliser as Soknet Hav tried to capitalise on a weak Safuwan back pass, but Izwan stopped bravely.
Despite a number of nervy moments in the six minutes of stoppage time, the Lions held on for the win.
The Lions last faced Cambodia in 2018, when they emerged 2-1 winners in an international friendly.
While Cambodia are ranked 19 spots below Singapore in the FIFA world rankings, they appear to be on an upward trajectory.
Koji Gyotoku's team has several naturalised players within their ranks, four of whom started the match against Malaysia in Phnom Penh. Ivorian-born striker Abdel Kader Coulibaly netted on his international debut.
The last time Singapore advanced to the knockout stages of the regional tournament was in 2021, when they were eliminated by Indonesia in the semi-finals.
NEXT UP, TIMOR LESTE
The Lions' results prior to the tournament have not been ideal.
They played two international friendlies last month, with a 3-2 win over Myanmar and a 2-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei.
As part of preparations, the Lions played two home training matches in September. The games against BG Tampines Rovers and Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim were played behind closed doors.
In a training camp in Japan in October, Singapore faced three J1 League sides.
They lost 4-0 to FC Tokyo before beating Tokyo Verdy 2-1. The Lions were then hammered 7-1 in their final match by Yokohama F Marinos.
The Lions will next travel to Vietnam to face Timor Leste on Saturday, before a home tie with Thailand on Dec 17. They then take on Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20.
Timor Leste, who are playing their home games at a neutral venue, were thumped 10-0 by Thailand in their opening fixture last week.