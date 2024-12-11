Singapore beat Cambodia 2-1 in ASEAN football championship

SINGAPORE: The Lions kickstarted their ASEAN football championship campaign by beating Cambodia 2-1 at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Dec 11).

A pair of first-half goals from Faris Ramli and Shawal Anuar gave Singapore three points against the plucky away side, which had held Malaysia to a 2-2 draw in their first game.

A 59th-minute strike from Sieng Chanthea led to a stressful second half for the Lions but Tsutomu Ogura's side clung on for the win.

The result means that Singapore go second in Group A behind leaders Thailand, who are top on goal difference. The other sides in the group are Malaysia, Thailand and Timor Leste.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, also known as the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

It took the Lions just nine minutes to get on the scoresheet as Faris capitalised on a blunder from Cambodia goalkeeper Dara Vireak to tuck home.

Just seven minutes later, another howler from Vireak saw him under hit a pass into the path of the nippy Shawal, who made it two.

Cambodia were not without threat though, as they almost halved the deficit but for a superb block from Lions captain Safuwan Baharudin.